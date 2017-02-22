Starfield Resources Inc (TSE:SRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Starfield Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Starfield Resources’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/starfield-resources-inc-sru-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-54-per-share-desjardins-forecasts.html.

