Staples, Inc. (SPLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Staples has significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the last six months thanks to its strategic plans to boost long-term value. We believe the company’s actions to streamline operations aimed at enhancing productivity and performance of its North American business bode well. Further, its cost containment efforts that target annualized cost savings of nearly $300 million by 2018 show promise. The company also remains positioned to gain from its plans to shut down underperforming North American stores as well as boosting online presence in order to bolster productivity and sales. However, we expect the persistent weakness in the office products sector, technological advancements and stiff competition to continue weighing on the company’s performance. International sales also remain a drag. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fourth quarter earnings release.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Staples in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Staples in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Staples from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Staples from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Staples currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) opened at 9.34 on Monday. Staples has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The stock’s market cap is $6.08 billion.

In other news, SVP Mark Conte sold 5,195 shares of Staples stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,794.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,897.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLS. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Staples by 0.9% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Staples by 25.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Staples by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after buying an additional 1,486,182 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Staples by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 208,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Staples by 0.6% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,847,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Staples

Staples, Inc is a provider of products and services for business customers and consumers. The Company offers a selection of products, Websites and mobile platforms, and a range of copy, print and technology services. The Company operates through three business segments, which include North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial and International Operations.

