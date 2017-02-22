Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. (STLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stanley Furniture Company had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm earned $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stanley Furniture Company (NASDAQ:STLY) traded down 4.71% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 68,764 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $11.93 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Stanley Furniture Company has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Stanley Furniture Company Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

