Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) opened at 127.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.74. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $91.57 and a 1-year high of $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post $6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cannon sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $54,223.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,163.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,812 shares of company stock worth $722,766. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions (automatic doors and commercial locking systems), electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

