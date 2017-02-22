Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc (SLET) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc (LON:SLET) declared a dividend on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc (LON:SLET) opened at 413.488 on Wednesday. Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 415.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.23.

Standard Life Equity Income Trust Plc Company Profile

Standard Life Equity Income Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with an above average income from their equity investment while also providing real growth in capital and income. The Company invests in a portfolio, which includes quoted the United Kingdom equities that normally comprise between 50 and 70 individual equity holdings.

