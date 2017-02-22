Square, Inc. (SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.63 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.37.

Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) traded up 2.80% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,329,759 shares. Square has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $5,787,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 90,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,287,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,537,964 shares of company stock valued at $87,091,602 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Passport Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

