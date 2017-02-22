Spectris plc (SXS) PT Raised to GBX 2,500

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) had its target price lifted by BNP Paribas from GBX 2,430 ($30.28) to GBX 2,500 ($31.15) in a report released on Thursday. BNP Paribas currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXS. Peel Hunt cut Spectris plc to an add rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,075 ($25.85) to GBX 2,420 ($30.15) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Spectris plc from GBX 2,025 ($25.23) to GBX 2,425 ($30.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd boosted their target price on Spectris plc from GBX 1,835 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($23.67) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,285.83 ($28.48).

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2400.00 on Thursday. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,604.32 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,551.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.86 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,416.00 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,156.57.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/spectris-plc-sxs-pt-raised-to-gbx-2500.html.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 34 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00.

About Spectris plc

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.