Sparton Corporation (SPA) Given $22.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sparton Corporation an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sparton Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sparton Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sparton Corporation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sparton Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sparton Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $4,407,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sparton Corporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sparton Corporation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) opened at 23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $234.24 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Sparton Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. Sparton Corporation had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sparton Corporation will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/sparton-corporation-spa-given-22-00-average-target-price-by-brokerages.html.

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sparton Corporation (SPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.