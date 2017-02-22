Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $58.51 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines Company from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Southwest Airlines Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.48.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) opened at 57.86 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Company has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Southwest Airlines Company had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm earned $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines Company’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

In related news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 9,655 shares of Southwest Airlines Company stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $500,032.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,357.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 14,534 shares of Southwest Airlines Company stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $699,085.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,092. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 999,581 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,190,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after buying an additional 284,963 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,366,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company by 16.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 569,852 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines Company

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines. Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves approximately 100 destinations in over 40 states, such as the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and approximately seven near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Belize.

