Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) opened at 25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Company’s Franchised Dealerships segment consists of traditional retail automotive franchises that sell new and used vehicles, replacement parts and vehicle repair and maintenance services, and finance and insurance products.

