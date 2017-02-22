J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $75.00 price objective on Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIG. Vetr lowered Signet Jewelers Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $103.00 price target on Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Signet Jewelers Limited from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. RBC Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura set a $100.00 price target on Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.81.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) opened at 74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.41. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $70.79 and a 12 month high of $125.45.

“Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Given a $75.00 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/signet-jewelers-limited-sig-given-a-75-00-price-target-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co-analysts.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 885.3% in the second quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 1,082,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,241,000 after buying an additional 972,995 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 47.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,776,000 after buying an additional 899,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 154.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,063,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,602,000 after buying an additional 645,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 6,001.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after buying an additional 630,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited during the third quarter valued at $39,994,000.

About Signet Jewelers Limited

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of jewelry, watches and associated services in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are the Sterling Jewelers division, the UK Jewelry division, the Zale division, which consists of Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda, and the Other segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.