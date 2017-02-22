Short Interest in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Grows By 26.2%

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,640,191 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 13th total of 11,600,437 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,954,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded United Continental Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.41 to $68.28 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Standpoint Research lowered United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) opened at 75.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13. United Continental Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business earned $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Continental Holdings will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of United Continental Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $199,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in United Continental Holdings by 27,400.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Continental Holdings by 20.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,647,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after buying an additional 1,116,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Continental Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,933,000 after buying an additional 956,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Continental Holdings by 41.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,227,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,370,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in United Continental Holdings by 28.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,878,000 after buying an additional 919,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

