Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (MS) Decreases By 34.2%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,081,454 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the January 13th total of 19,889,169 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,575,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) opened at 46.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm earned $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,559,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 121,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $5,102,809.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,139.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,022,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $110,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.18 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.05.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/short-interest-in-morgan-stanley-ms-decreases-by-34-2.html.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.