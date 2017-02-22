Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreases By 20.1%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,619,549 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 13th total of 19,543,330 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,079,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 119.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $102.97 and a 52 week high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business earned $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,972,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.63 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

