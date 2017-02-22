Short Interest in Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC) Decreases By 41.6%

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,114 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the January 13th total of 1,084,840 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 754,620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) opened at 31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Company has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85.

Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The firm earned $3,501 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Honda Motor Company had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $68.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Company will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Company by 19.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 398,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 45,495 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Company by 8.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Company during the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Company by 74.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on Honda Motor Company to $35.91 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

About Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

