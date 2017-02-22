Short Interest in Hecla Mining Company (HL) Decreases By 23.3%

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,141,746 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 13th total of 18,448,779 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,894,023 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on HL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hecla Mining Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded Hecla Mining Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) opened at 6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $2.61 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

In other Hecla Mining Company news, VP Dean Wa Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 762,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 193,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Hecla Mining Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 271,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. The Company produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver at Greens Creek and Casa Berardi.

