Short Interest in Fortive Corporation (FTV) Decreases By 38.3%

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,902 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the January 13th total of 1,690,808 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,572,326 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Fortive Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) opened at 58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.16.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

“Short Interest in Fortive Corporation (FTV) Decreases By 38.3%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/short-interest-in-fortive-corporation-ftv-decreases-by-38-3.html.

About Fortive Corporation

Fortive Corporation is an industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services. It operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The Professional Instrumentation segment consists of its Advanced Instrumentation & Solutions, and Sensing Technologies businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.