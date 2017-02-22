Short Interest in Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) Decreases By 45.4%

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,927,561 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the January 13th total of 25,518,984 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,565,347 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) opened at 14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Colony NorthStar has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colony NorthStar stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

CLNS has been the subject of several research reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Colony NorthStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

