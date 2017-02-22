Short Interest in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) Drops By 20.7%

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000,543 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 13th total of 44,135,501 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,485,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cliffs Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cliffs Natural Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cliffs Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) opened at 11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Cliffs Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Cliffs Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cliffs Natural Resources will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Cliffs Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.76 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cliffs Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price objective on Cliffs Natural Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cliffs Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Cliffs Natural Resources Company Profile

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc is a mining and natural resources company. The Company is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. The Company’s segments include U.S. Iron Ore and Asia Pacific Iron Ore. The Company is a producer of iron ore pellets, primarily selling production from U.S.

