Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Declines By 27.1%

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,691,447 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 13th total of 21,533,443 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,648,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COG. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 85.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) opened at 22.93 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.67 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.55%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

