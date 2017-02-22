ShoreTel, Inc. (SHOR) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SHOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ShoreTel in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShoreTel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ShoreTel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) opened at 6.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. ShoreTel has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $8.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $467.14 million.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm earned $88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.23 million. ShoreTel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. ShoreTel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ShoreTel will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,730,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 410,425 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 40.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,317,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 663,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 9.6% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,289,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 113,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShoreTel by 222.6% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,260,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 869,597 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShoreTel

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

