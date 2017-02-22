Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS)

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 841 ($10.48) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.83) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.22) price target (down from GBX 920 ($11.46)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Bovis Homes Group plc to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,110 ($13.83) to GBX 886 ($11.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Davy Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bovis Homes Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 870.05 ($10.84).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 767.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 833.24. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 430.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.03 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

“Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/shore-capital-reiterates-hold-rating-for-bovis-homes-group-plc-bvs.html.

Bovis Homes Group plc Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

