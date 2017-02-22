Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Serco Group plc from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 138 ($1.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Serco Group plc from GBX 133 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Serco Group plc from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.58 ($1.58).

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) opened at 126.892 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.72. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.38 billion. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 78.90 and a one year high of GBX 151.10.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/shore-capital-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-serco-group-plc-srp.html.

Serco Group plc Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.