Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Summit Redstone

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its price objective raised by Summit Redstone from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.19 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 63.08 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $63.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The stock’s market cap is $5.66 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,400,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,735,000 after buying an additional 72,765 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after buying an additional 569,800 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.8% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after buying an additional 413,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 106.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after buying an additional 492,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $37,297,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the offering cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The Company’s platform is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Using a single interface, the Company’s merchants can design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts and physical retail locations.

