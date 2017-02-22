Shawbrook Group PLC (SHAW) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 255 ($3.18) to GBX 270 ($3.36) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHAW. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 324 ($4.04) price target on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.55) price target on shares of Shawbrook Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Shawbrook Group PLC to a sector performer rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 280 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawbrook Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.70 ($3.81).

Shares of Shawbrook Group PLC (LON:SHAW) opened at 265.80 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 665.83 million. Shawbrook Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 320.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 255.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.24.

In related news, insider Steve Pateman sold 70,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.35), for a total value of £189,717.63 ($236,378.81).

