Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane purchased 163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £125.51 ($156.38).

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) opened at 78.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 232.83 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.27. Severfield PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 43.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 86.75.

“Severfield PLC (SFR) Insider Purchases £125.51 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/severfield-plc-sfr-insider-purchases-125-51-in-stock.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. N+1 Singer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.22) price target on shares of Severfield PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Severfield PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Severfield PLC Company Profile

Severfield plc is a structural steelwork company in the United Kingdom, which is engaged in construction contract business. The Company serves the construction and infrastructure markets. Its construction sectors consist of commercial offices, industrial and distribution, stadia and leisure, retail, and data centers and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.