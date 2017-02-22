Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 139 ($1.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Serco Group plc from GBX 133 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Serco Group plc from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Serco Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126.58 ($1.58).

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) opened at 127.10 on Wednesday. Serco Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 151.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.72. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.38 billion.

“Serco Group plc’s (SRP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/serco-group-plcs-srp-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

Serco Group plc Company Profile

