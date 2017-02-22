Seabridge Gold, Inc. (SA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seabridge Gold an industry rank of 215 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $5,061,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 602.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 245,540 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at $3,462,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,273,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) opened at 11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $15.88. The company’s market capitalization is $625.84 million.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc (Seabridge) is a development-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold deposits. The Company owns over five properties with gold resources and its material properties are its Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project and its Courageous Lake Project.

