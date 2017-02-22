Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (SNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ:SNI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.45 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Scripps Networks Interactive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Scripps Networks Interactive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

SNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, Chairman Kenneth W. Lowe sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,987,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wendy E. Scripps sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,491,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 802,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,048,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,613,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,248,842 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spero Smith Investment Advisers Inc. OH now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content for linear and interactive video platforms, including television and the Internet brands. The Company’s segments include U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Corporate and Other. Its U.S. Networks segment includes its approximately six national television networks: HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country.

