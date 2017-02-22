Scotiabank Trims Primero Mining Corp (P) Target Price to C$1.25

Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Primero Mining Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$3.25 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Primero Mining Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Primero Mining Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Primero Mining Corp from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primero Mining Corp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.11.

Shares of Primero Mining Corp (TSE:P) opened at 1.00 on Friday. Primero Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm’s market cap is $188.29 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-trims-primero-mining-corp-p-target-price-to-c1-25.html.

Primero Mining Corp Company Profile

Primero Mining Corp. is a precious metals producer with operations in both Mexico and Canada. The Company is focused on building a portfolio of precious metals assets in the Americas through acquiring, exploring, developing and operating mineral resource properties. Its segments include San Dimas, Cerro del Gallo, Black Fox Complex and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.