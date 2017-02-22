Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 96.59 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

“Scotiabank Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Intact Financial Co. (IFC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-intact-financial-co-ifc.html.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

