Scotiabank Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN)

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a C$29.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REI.UN. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based closed-end real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns, develops, manages and operates grocery-anchored retail centers and mixed-use developments located in Canada. The Company invests in, develops and manages approximately 300 properties, including shopping centers and mixed-use developments in over six markets in Canada.

