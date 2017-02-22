Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$71.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.00.

Shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) opened at 74.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-reaffirms-sector-perform-rating-for-equitable-group-inc-eqb.html.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Rajesh Raut sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.63, for a total transaction of C$30,315.00. Also, insider David Downie sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.34, for a total value of C$311,062.00.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc is a financial services company that operates through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides mortgage loans to a range of customers that include business-for-self borrowers, newcomers to Canada and commercial real estate investors. It also provides savers with various saving options that offer security and competitive interest rates, including guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs) and deposit notes.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.