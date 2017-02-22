Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$44.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. RBC Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.59.

This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-reaffirms-sector-perform-rating-for-boardwalk-reit-bei-un.html.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (Boardwalk REIT or the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management and ownership, and where deemed appropriate the development, of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns approximately 32,950 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.