Scotiabank Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B)

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1.55 price target on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Bombardier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.53.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

