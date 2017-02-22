Scotiabank Raises Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Price Target to C$52.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPK. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Winpak from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) opened at 52.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.38. Winpak has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $52.32.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. is an integrated converting company operating in the packaging materials segment. The Company’s segments include modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films, rigid containers, lidding, biaxially oriented nylon and packaging machinery. Modified atmosphere packaging manages the shelf life of perishable foods.

