Scotiabank Raises TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target to C$32.50

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.75 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13.

This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-raises-tfi-international-inc-tfii-price-target-to-c32-50.html.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in transportation and logistics services. Its segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, Logistics and Corporate. The Package and Courier segment comprises pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.