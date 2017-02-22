Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$38.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) opened at 21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.51 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $117.03.

“Scotiabank Cuts Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Price Target to C$15.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-cuts-valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-inc-vrx-price-target-to-c15-00.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.