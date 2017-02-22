Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources Ltd (TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Dundee Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.61.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-cuts-teck-resources-ltd-teck-b-price-target-to-c36-00.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is a Canada-based company, engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company operates through five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate. Through its interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile and Peru, the Company exports seaborne steelmaking coal and produces mined zinc.

