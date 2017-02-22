Scotiabank Analysts Give PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) a $25.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $25.00 price objective on PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBF. Howard Weil downgraded PBF Energy from a focus stock rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) opened at 24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

“Scotiabank Analysts Give PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) a $25.00 Price Target” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/scotiabank-analysts-give-pbf-energy-inc-pbf-a-25-00-price-target.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PBF Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,613,000 after buying an additional 2,626,728 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,289,000 after buying an additional 463,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,169,000 after buying an additional 584,817 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 3,585,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 629,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,479,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,141,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.