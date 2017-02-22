S & U PLC (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S & U PLC’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) opened at 2247.64 on Wednesday. S & U PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,612.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 268.35 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,154.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,281.24.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U PLC in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Keith R. Smith bought 150 shares of S & U PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,097 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,145.50 ($3,919.14). Also, insider Christopher Redford bought 1,405 shares of S & U PLC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.79) per share, with a total value of £30,207.50 ($37,637.05). Insiders bought a total of 1,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,300 in the last 90 days.

