RPC Group PLC’s (RPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($15.26) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.57) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.95) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.95) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.96) price objective on shares of RPC Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,140.56 ($14.21).

Shares of RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) opened at 929.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.74 billion. RPC Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 653.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,106.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,031.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 974.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

RPC Group PLC Company Profile

RPC Group Plc is a plastic products design and engineering company. The Company offers a range of consumer products and technical components for the packaging and non-packaging markets. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Packaging and Non-packaging. The Packaging business serves the food, nonfood (including (general industrial, agrochemical and automotive), personal care (mass personal care, cosmetics and beauty), beverage and healthcare ((pharmaceuticals) markets.

