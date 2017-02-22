Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.64) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.49) to GBX 250 ($3.11) in a research report on Monday. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 172 ($2.14) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.26 ($2.86).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 251.80 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 29.59 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.43. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 260.90.

“Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/royal-bank-of-scotland-group-plc-rbs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

