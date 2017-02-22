Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) PT Raised to GBX 210

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 225 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.14) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 178 ($2.22) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.26 ($2.86).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 251.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.43. The firm’s market cap is GBX 29.59 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 148.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 260.90.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

