Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU)

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) in a report released on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSU. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$537.00 to C$610.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$575.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$635.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and set a C$595.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$550.00 to C$605.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$639.38.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) opened at 627.00 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $457.67 and a one year high of $650.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a PE ratio of 64.25.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides enterprise software solutions. The Company acquires, manages and builds vertical market software (VMS) businesses. The Company operates through two segments: public sector and private sector. The public sector segment includes businesses focused on government and government-related customers.

