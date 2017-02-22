Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

ADN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.86.

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) opened at 17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Acadian Timber Corp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

“Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Acadian Timber Corp (ADN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-sector-perform-rating-for-acadian-timber-corp-adn.html.

Acadian Timber Corp Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Company owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick (NB Timberlands), over 299,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine (Maine Timberlands) and provides management services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.