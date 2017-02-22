Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) opened at 3.62 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $578.28 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

"Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) Price Target to C$4.50" was reported by Chaffey Breeze

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM) is a Canada-based gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company’s operates through its subsidiaries, such as Dundee Precious Metals Chelopech EAD (Chelopech), Dundee Precious Metals Kapan CJSC (Kapan) and Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb (Proprietary) Limited (Tsumeb).

