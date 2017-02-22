Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.73.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 57.99 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

“Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Price Target to C$58.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/royal-bank-of-canada-boosts-industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-price-target-to-c58-00.html.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

