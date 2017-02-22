Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Mobileye N.V. (MBLY)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MBLY. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Mobileye N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileye N.V. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

Mobileye N.V. (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 46.12 on Thursday. Mobileye N.V. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Mobileye N.V. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,624,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Mobileye N.V. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,471,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 105,366 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Mobileye N.V. by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye N.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye N.V. Company Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

