Richard Illek Buys 40,000 Shares of Treatt plc (TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Illek bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £102,800 ($128,083.73).

Treatt plc (LON:TET) opened at 258.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.59. The company’s market cap is GBX 134.36 million. Treatt plc has a 12-month low of GBX 160.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 280.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Treatt plc’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

Separately, Investec raised their target price on Treatt plc from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Treatt plc

Treatt PLC is a United Kingdom-based ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the flavor, fragrance and consumer goods markets. The Company’s geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Rest of the World. The Company’s products include Essential oils, Citrus, Treattarome, Functional ingredients, Chemicals, Organic essential oils, Vegetable oils and Treatt brew solutions.

